Elon Musk halfway to becoming world’s first trillionaire

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk is nearly halfway to becoming the world’s first trillionaire according to a Forbes magazine report.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO briefly became the first person to achieve a net worth of 500 billion dollars.

His wealth reached 500.1 billion dollars on Wednesday before dipping back to 499.1 billion dollars.

Musk’s fortune rebounded as Tesla shares recovered from his recent political activities.

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison ranks second with a net worth of 350.7 billion dollars.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg follows with a net worth of 245.8 billion dollars.

Musk first made millions by selling his online publishing software company to Compaq for over 300 million dollars in 1999.

His subsequent company merged with PayPal before he founded SpaceX in 2002.

The South African-born entrepreneur became chairman of Tesla in 2004 after leaving PayPal. – AFP