Malaysia takes over ASEAN chairmanship from Laos, pledges stability and unity

VIENTIANE: Laos officially handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to Malaysia on Friday (Oct 11), marking the conclusion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings.

The closing ceremony represented the symbolic transfer of leadership for the regional bloc, setting the stage for Malaysia’s stewardship in 2025.

In his closing address, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone expressed gratitude to the delegates for their cooperation and support throughout Laos’ chairmanship before formally passing the ASEAN baton to Malaysia.

Taking the rostrum, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to upholding ASEAN’s core values and priorities, emphasising that under its chairmanship, the bloc will remain steadfast in maintaining Southeast Asia as a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region.

“ASEAN will be unflinching in safeguarding Southeast Asia as a zone of peace, stability, and shared prosperity. The spirit of consensus will prevail within the grouping, and 2025 will be a momentous chapter for ASEAN, rich with significance and promise,” Anwar stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that 2025 will mark the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community’s founding – a milestone for the region.

Malaysia will also spearhead the introduction of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, outlining the roadmap for the bloc’s shared future for the next two decades.

Anwar also highlighted the significance of Timor-Leste’s inclusion in the regional bloc, stressing that its membership will not only enhance ASEAN’s economic potential but also contribute to the realisation of the group’s long-term vision.

“The future of ASEAN must include Timor-Leste. Its inclusion will expand the region’s economy and contribute to fulfilling our grand vision,” he remarked.

Anwar unveiled the theme for Malaysia’s chairmanship, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, which he said reflects the country’s ambition to ensure shared progress and long-lasting impact.

During the ceremony, the official logo for Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship was also unveiled.

A short video was played on the screen depicting the rich heritage and diversity of ASEAN before the event concluded with his warm, friendly greeting: “Selamat datang ke Malaysia”.

Held at the National Convention Centre, the closing ceremony was attended by nearly 500 delegates from ASEAN member countries and partner nations.