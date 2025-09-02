Malaysia targets 47 million foreign tourists in 2026 with three key strategies

PUTRAJAYA: The government aims to welcome 43 million foreign visitors this year and 47 million in 2026 as part of the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative to extend tourist stays and increase spending.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced three core strategies following a VM2026 National Main Committee meeting to ensure campaign success.

These strategies involve generating demand through enhanced branding and aggressive marketing while boosting visitor traffic via tactical partnerships with airlines, travel agencies, and regional entry points.

Another key approach focuses on specific target markets and high-impact segments such as ecotourism, shopping tourism, and niche attractions designed for particular audiences.

“This VM2026 campaign is a national agenda with the objective of increasing tourism revenue, strengthening Malaysia’s international competitiveness, and ensuring that the tourism sector remains a major contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product,” he stated.

Malaysia recorded 38 million foreign visitors in 2024, marking a 31.1% increase from the previous year, while domestic tourism reached 260.1 million visitors, up 21.7% from 2023.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised the importance of seasonal tourism promotions, especially to attract Middle Eastern tourists during extreme weather periods in their home countries.

“One of the proposed initiatives is to intensify the Malaysia Midnight Sale to position Malaysia as a premier shopping destination,” he added.

He called for unified cooperation from all ministries and agencies to deliver excellent service to tourists and ensure VM2026’s success.

“With firm commitment, Malaysia will continue to excel as a world-class tourism destination, rich in culture, safe to visit, and able to generate shared prosperity,” he affirmed.

The VM2026 National Main Committee is supported by six working sub-committees led by various ministries including Tourism, Arts and Culture, Communications, Housing and Local Government, Transport, and Tourism Malaysia. – Bernama