Malaysia targets RM230 million export sales at China-ASEAN Expo 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is targeting export sales of RM230 million at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo scheduled from September 17 to 21, 2025 in Nanning, China.

The Malaysian delegation comprises over 70 organisations including three ministries, six government agencies and diverse industry exhibitors.

MATRADE will present a comprehensive showcase of Malaysia’s supply capabilities through the Malaysia Pavilion.

“Malaysia is well known for its durian, white coffee and bird’s nest, which are favourites in the market,“ said MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

He added that Malaysia’s strength extends beyond traditional products to include education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction materials and high-value sectors like logistics, technology and artificial intelligence.

“This diversity of offerings highlights Malaysia’s growing capabilities and reflects our readiness to meet the evolving demands of the Chinese and ASEAN markets.”

MATRADE has curated high-impact promotional programmes including business matching sessions and networking opportunities to elevate Malaysian brands.

These initiatives aim to foster partnerships and accelerate export growth to China, one of Malaysia’s most important trading partners.

MATRADE will host the 7th Malaysia-China B2B Business Matching Session on September 16 in collaboration with China Construction Bank and the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat.

The session will feature over 130 pre-arranged business meetings between Malaysian exporters and Chinese buyers.

This marks the first physical edition of the session, enabling face-to-face engagements and real-time business negotiations.

MATRADE will also organise site visits to the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park and China-ASEAN Mercantile Exchange for Malaysian companies.

These visits aim to provide insights into China’s business ecosystem and identify long-term collaboration opportunities.

The China-ASEAN Expo remains a crucial trade platform bridging ASEAN and China, with Malaysia’s participation expected to yield significant trade and investment opportunities. – Bernama