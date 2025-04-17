PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and China have agreed to promote and develop the digital economies of both countries while also strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This follows the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Malaysia and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) yesterday.

The MoUs were exchanged by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo representing Malaysia, and NDRC Chairman Zheng Shanjie, in a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Digital Ministry in a statement today said in the MoU related to digital economy, both parties will cooperate in, among others, policy coordination and regulatory alignment; industrial digital transformation; digital technology innovation; and talent development.

“It will also see Malaysia and the NDRC collaborate on certain projects to encourage the cooperation between cities and enterprises.

“A Joint Working Group on Digital Economy will be established, comprising representatives from China’s National Data Administration and Malaysia’s Ministry of Digital,” the statement said.

As for the MoU on AI, both sides will strive to strengthen the technology through technical exchange programmes and explore collaboration in strengthening AI infrastructure, including the building of datasets and other AI infrastructure developments.

“Both sides will exchange ethical AI guidelines and share experiences to promote the empowerment of AI applications for economic and social development in selected areas, exploring approaches to address AI security risks and enhancing public literacy related to AI knowledge and professional skills,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Digital Ministry said the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and China’s Zhejiang University will also tie up following the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between both parties.

It will see MDEC and Zhejiang University develop and establish cooperation in the field of digital transformation, AI, and a smart city.

Zhejiang University is widely known for cultivating future pioneers based on the Zhejiang Model.

In the same statement, Gobind was quoted as saying that the signing of the two MoUs and the LOI is a step in the right direction as the government continues to take steps to accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation.

“This is in line with the aspiration of our Prime Minister and that of the MADANI Government.

“The practical collaborations in digital infrastructure, AI, technological innovation, data development and utilisation, digital industry growth, and talent exchange, among others, are crucial to ensure that Malaysia’s digital ecosystem is fully equipped in every aspect – from infrastructure, cybersecurity to talents - to harness the fullest potential of the thriving digital economy,” he said.

As Malaysia is ASEAN Chair this year, Gobind said Malaysia, working with NDRC and Zhejiang University, will support the nation’s push in spearheading digital conversations and initiatives, including when the country hosts the inaugural Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur in September.