Malaysia-Timor-Leste relations built on friendship and shared struggles

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the relationship between Malaysia and Timor-Leste as one built on deep personal friendships and decades of shared struggles.

He stated that this bond extends far beyond the realm of official diplomacy during an official dinner hosted by President Dr José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.

Anwar recalled how he and his friends from the region endured many trials and tribulations together without ever expecting to one day collaborate on a common platform for stronger bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day official visit, identified these enduring personal connections as the very foundation of the close relations enjoyed by both nations today.

He affirmed that “The spirit of comradeship, of affection, is well reciprocated.”

Anwar further declared that “And Malaysians love Timor-Leste.”

He explained that Malaysia’s steadfast support for Timor-Leste is rooted in a mutual commitment to shared values including human dignity, democracy, and mutual respect.

These principles remain central to the aspirations of both countries as they move forward together.

Anwar also expressed his sincere gratitude to President Ramos-Horta and the Timorese leadership for their exceptionally warm hospitality.

He noted that this warm welcome reflects not just strong diplomatic ties but also a genuine sense of brotherhood between the peoples of Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

A significant milestone in this relationship will be Timor-Leste’s formal accession to ASEAN at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October.

Malaysia continues to be a strong and vocal supporter of this important development for the region.

The dinner was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin was present as well. – Bernama