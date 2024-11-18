Malaysia to collaborate with the Netherlands on flood mitigation pilot projects - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Several pilot projects will be implemented to enhance Malaysia’s flood management strategies in collaboration with the Netherlands under the Dutch Surge Support (DSS) scheme, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) said these initiatives aim to help the country mitigate and reduce flood risks while strengthening its preparedness for future climate change impacts.

“We are thankful that the Dutch Government has offered assistance in tackling water disasters under the DSS scheme. We appreciate and welcome suggestions from the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) report.

“Currently, together with our counterpart, we are planning to implement several pilot projects stemming from our collaboration under this scheme,” he said in his keynote address at the 7th Malaysia-Netherlands Water Dialogue here today.

Also present was the ambassador of the Netherlands to Malaysia, Jacques Werner.

Fadillah said building water resilience as well as highlighting the growing risks of climate change, which amplify extreme events like droughts, floods and unpredictable weather patterns is crucial.

“This involves strengthening and upgrading infrastructure, reviewing policies and enhancing natural systems to better adapt and respond to climate-related water stresses,” he said.

He also noted that the theme of this year’s dialogue “Pathway to Resilience: Achieving Water Security Amidst Climate Change,” is highly relevant as it fosters the exchange of expertise, address the challenges faced by both nations and explore ongoing and upcoming collaborative initiatives.

Moving forward, Fadillah said the strategic initiatives discussed between the two countries including the pilot projects and the comprehensive objectives of Malaysia’s Water Transformation Roadmap (AIR2040), underscore both countries’ unified approach towards building a water-secure future.

Fadillah said AIR2040, launched on Oct 29, 2024, outlined a national agenda to position Malaysia’s water sector as a dynamic engine of growth by 2040, with the ambition of becoming a Regional Water Industry Hub.

“At this point, Malaysia is approaching the conclusion of its 12th Malaysia Plan, with AIR2040 set to guide strategic actions in the upcoming five-year plan for the water sector starting from 2026,” said Fadillah.