Malaysia to continue facilitating Cambodia-Thai peace talks

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will continue to play a key role in facilitating peace between Cambodia and Thailand amid ongoing border tensions, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters after the Budget 2026 consultation session here yesterday, he said the defence ministers of both countries had met him earlier and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding a ceasefire agreement.

“Alhamdulillah, they want Malaysia to continue coordinating. Both sides have pledged to observe the terms and maintain the ceasefire.”

Anwar said while minor issues remain, they can be resolved amicably.

He said Asean defence attaches are expected to assist but a full-scale Asean intervention is not necessary at this stage.

“This remains a bilateral matter between Cambodia and Thailand, with Malaysia acting as facilitator.

“China and the US have offered logistical support but are not directly involved in border monitoring.”

Asked why both countries were able to reach an initial agreement, Anwar said the ceasefire alone signified meaningful progress.

“These border disputes go back hundreds of years. What’s important is that differing views don’t necessarily lead to tension.

“As a maritime nation, Malaysia too has had disagreements with its neighbours, but that has never stopped us from fostering close and friendly ties.”

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Anwar said the leaders had also discussed the proposed deployment of an Asean Observer Team to support monitoring efforts, humanitarian aid and medical coordination at the border.

“Malaysia will continue to support this process, in the belief that lasting peace is only possible through dialogue, mutual respect and genuine friendship.”

On Tuesday, Anwar said talks to resolve the border tensions were expected to conclude by Thursday.

Cambodia and Thailand had earlier agreed to an unconditional and immediate ceasefire during a special meeting chaired by Anwar in Putrajaya on July 28.