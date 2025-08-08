Civil servants urged to fly Jalur Gemilang at home, workplace

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today called on all civil servants to proudly display the Jalur Gemilang at their homes and workplaces in conjunction with the National Month celebration.

“Show your patriotism and embrace the spirit of MERDEKA!” he said in a post on Facebook.

Through a poster attached to the post, he said the spirit of MERDEKA should not be seasonal, but must be embraced everywhere and at all times.

“I define the MERDEKA spirit with the acronym: M for manifesting loyalty, E for empathy for the people, R for relevance, D for dedication, E for emotion, K for ‘Karisma’ (charismatic) and A for ‘amanah’ (trustworthy),“ he said.

On July 27, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil called on all Malaysians to support the 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang Campaign to demonstrate love for the country and a symbol of unity ahead of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations.

The 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang Campaign was held to instil a sense of patriotism among the population, thus ensuring that patriotism is always at its highest level. - Bernama