Malaysia to deploy NADMA teams to aid Myanmar quake relief operations

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will deploy two teams from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to Myanmar to support ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief efforts following the deadly earthquake that struck central Myanmar, northern Thailand and parts of southern China.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement Saturday said an initial assessment team comprising 10 NADMA personnel will depart for Yangon today to provide technical assistance and conduct an on-site needs assessment.

A second team involving 40 personnel is scheduled to follow on Sunday to address priority areas identified during the preliminary assessment.

“This larger team will focus on addressing priority areas identified during the initial assessment, ensuring that Malaysia’s assistance remains targeted, relevant and responsive to the evolving situation,” said the statement.

The ministry said it is facilitating all necessary visa and logistical arrangements for the NADMA mission, with the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon providing ground support and coordinating with local authorities and humanitarian partners.

In a message shared on March 28, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep concern over the devastation and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s solidarity with ASEAN neighbours and the country’s readiness to support ongoing humanitarian and recovery efforts.

The ministry reaffirmed Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, pledging to continue contributing meaningfully to humanitarian relief and disaster management efforts across ASEAN.

“In the spirit of shared responsibility, Malaysia stands with all affected communities during this period of recovery and resilience,” added the statement.

At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar, according to the Myanmar’s State Administration Council.

The fatalities included 96 in Nay Pyi Taw, 18 in Sagaing and 30 in Kyaukse.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as many buildings were damaged, international media reported.