Malaysia to deploy SMART team to Afghanistan for earthquake relief efforts

BAGAN DATUK: Malaysia will deploy the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team to Afghanistan to provide aid following the recent devastating earthquake.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the proposal will be formally presented to National Disaster Management Agency director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah.

Ahmad Zahid stated he will coordinate with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin to include the Malaysian Armed Forces Health Corps in the mission alongside SMART.

The government will also engage non-governmental organisations with disaster response experience to support the relief operations in Afghanistan.

Officials plan to contact the Afghan Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow to finalise deployment details for the assistance mission.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan around midnight on August 31, followed by several significant aftershocks.

The Ariana News portal reported on Thursday that the earthquake has caused over 2,200 fatalities and injured more than 3,600 people. – Bernama