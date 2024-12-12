Malaysia to drive ASEAN in advanced healthcare, to be leader in high-tech med - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to advancing healthcare and regulatory integration in ASEAN, positioning the nation as a leader in high-technology medical manufacturing and healthcare innovation in the region.

Anwar said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) needs to enhance better infrastructure, workforce skills, upskilling and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies into the healthcare system, through the RM45 billion allocated in the 2025 Budget.

He also stressed that all these efforts must be carried out expeditiously, efficiently and transparently.

“With the ASEAN Chairmanship looming in 2025, Malaysia is fully committed to advancing Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) and leading efforts to create a more efficient and integrated regulatory framework in the region.

“Our goal is not only to reduce market barriers for manufacturers but also to improve the accessibility of safe and effective medical devices, ultimately enhancing patient care and strengthening the healthcare system across the region,“ he said at the closing ceremony of the International Medical Device Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC) 2024 here today.

Highlighting healthcare as a cornerstone of sustainable growth, Anwar explained its role alongside energy and digitalisation in ASEAN’s strategic agenda.

“The thrust of ASEAN’s Chairmanship next year will be the ASEAN Energy Grid and digitalisation. Healthcare has been identified as a key pillar for sustainable growth, not only under the ASEAN strategy but also the New Industrial Master Plan,“ he said.

Aligned with these efforts, the Prime Minister also expressed hope that MoH would undergo a paradigm shift, emphasizing digital transformation and AI. This requires significant changes, including more transparent procurement processes and improvements in network connectivity.

On IMDEC 2024, Anwar said the event has not only showcased Malaysia’s capabilities but also the country’s aspirations to become an important player in medical technology in this region.

“This year’s 28th Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) annual meeting marks a significant milestone for Malaysia as host and the gathering highlights Malaysia’s strategic role in promoting regulatory excellence and facilitating cross-border collaborations.

“That’s why I have alluded to the need to ensure that we keep pace with the new developments, make a new adjustment and that the key players in the ministry must take the lead in the position that this paradigm shift is implemented as soon as possible,“ Anwar said.

IMDEC 2024, which has been taking place since Dec 10, brought together more than 600 international delegates and 10,000 visitors from various sectors of the healthcare industry, including manufacturers, regulatory bodies, academics, and innovators.

With the theme ‘Unleashing the Power of Medical Technology, Shaping the Future of Healthcare’, the event provides a platform for industry dialogue, knowledge sharing and collaboration to address critical challenges and explore technological advancements transforming healthcare systems.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.