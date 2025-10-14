Malaysia to ensure ASEAN Summit delivers tangible impact, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must ensure every discussion at the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit yields tangible impact according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stated that Malaysia needs to strengthen regional cohesion and bring benefits to all member states and dialogue partners.

The ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 28 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Anwar confirmed he has instructed all government agencies to carry out preparations with utmost precision and commitment.

He expressed appreciation to all personnel working tirelessly to ensure smooth summit preparations.

The Prime Minister shared photos of his inspection visit to the convention centre earlier today.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin also joined the inspection visit.

Chief Secretary Shamsul Azri said the visit aimed to ensure every organisational aspect was at its best.

Preparations covered venue arrangements, logistics, security control, programme flow, and overall coordination.

Shamsul Azri confirmed Malaysia is ready to welcome more than 30,000 delegates beginning October 25.

The 47th ASEAN Summit marks the culmination of Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2025.

This year’s summit carries the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability” for the regional bloc.

The event will bring together all ASEAN member state leaders, dialogue partners, and special guests.

Prime Minister Anwar previously stated this could be among the largest summits in ASEAN history. – Bernama