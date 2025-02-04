Malaysia to expand flight connectivity to Europe - Loke

SEPANG: Malaysia is working towards expanding its flight connectivity to Europe, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that the government is looking into attracting more European airlines to set up direct flights to Malaysia, as well as encouraging local carriers to have routes established.

“Connectivity, of course, is important for the country, in terms of trade, businesses and especially so for tourism.

“If we do not have direct flights, it will make our country less appealing to tourists,” he said, in a press conference, after welcoming the first British Airways (BA) flight, which has resumed daily service between Kuala Lumpur and London, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), today.

The flight marks BA’s return to Malaysia after a five-year hiatus, following the suspension of the route during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the development, Loke, in his speech, said that the return of the United Kingdom-based airline reaffirms Malaysia’s status as a key aviation hub in the region.

“Malaysia’s aviation industry has shown remarkable recovery and resilience, with passenger traffic anticipated to surpass 100 million in 2025,” he said.

“British Airways’ presence at KLIA will not only facilitate more travel between Europe and Malaysia, but also bolster our position as a transit hub for travellers heading to other ASEAN destinations,“ he said.

Loke added that, beyond tourism, the route also opens up greater opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between Malaysia and the UK.

“The government is committed to ensuring that our airports remain competitive, efficient, and future-ready. This is why we are modernising KLIA and other key airports to improve efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability.

“These efforts align with our National Transport Policy 2019-2030, which focuses on creating integrated, accessible, and resilient transport systems, to support Malaysia’s long-term economic growth,” he said.