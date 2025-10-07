Malaysia to integrate GPS and JISA for commercial vehicle monitoring

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry plans to integrate Global Positioning System data with the Road Transport Department’s Safety Inspection and Audit System to strengthen real-time monitoring of commercial vehicle compliance.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the integration would allow authorities to detect offences such as speeding, route deviations and operating outside permitted hours more effectively.

The system will be fully operational by 2027 and will feature independent audit and monitoring modules with verification and control mechanisms.

These mechanisms will ensure transparency, efficiency and integrity in enforcement processes.

Loke stated this digital initiative will accelerate violation detection, improve enforcement and reduce bureaucracy.

He added that the system aligns with the MADANI Government’s push for digital transformation in the transport sector.

Loke was responding to Mordi Bimol who asked about plans to digitise audit processes to expedite compliance detection and reduce bureaucracy.

Responding to a supplementary question from Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN–Jerantut) on audit findings showing that 60 per cent of commercial vehicle companies inspected between June and July this year failed to comply with regulations, Loke acknowledged that a key challenge remains the integration of GPS systems with the JPJ platform for more effective monitoring.

Currently, he said, when accidents occur, GPS data must be manually obtained from the companies involved to determine whether the driver had exceeded the speed limit.

“GPS is crucial as it enables monitoring of vehicle movements, whether drivers adhere to speed limits, carry excessive loads or enter restricted areas. Full integration of GPS with JPJ’s system would allow for continuous monitoring,” he said.

Loke also stressed the importance of GPS installation to enable real-time vehicle tracking and ensure compliance with safety standards.

“I’d like to correct the misconception that GPS installation is costly. Some companies offer GPS services on a subscription basis, typically around RM50 to RM60 per month per vehicle, or roughly RM1 to RM2 a day,” he said.

While acknowledging there is a modest added cost, he emphasised that it is a necessary safety measure and not a new requirement, as GPS installation has been mandated during the issuance of operator licences.

On overall compliance levels, Loke said adherence to JISA audits among commercial vehicle operators remains low, likely due to past enforcement actions not being taken seriously.

Between 2019 and 2022, he said, such audits were rarely conducted and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were suspended entirely.

“We only began enforcing them more actively in 2023 and last year JPJ significantly ramped up monitoring efforts. This year, audit numbers have increased substantially. I believe a strong message has been sent by the ministry, especially through JPJ, to all operators.

“Firm action is now being taken, including temporary suspension of operator licences for non-compliance with JISA. This sends a clear signal and I’m confident compliance levels are now improving,” he added. – Bernama