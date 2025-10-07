MARA targets over RM50 million in transactions at MATEC 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) is targeting more than RM50 million in transactions at the three-day MARA Automotive Ecosystem (MATEC) 2025 from October 31.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the target is supported by an increase of more than 70 exhibition booths compared to the previous edition.

“MATEC 2024 achieved an encouraging RM16.6 million in transactions through over 330 business matching sessions, giving a positive boost to the Bumiputera automotive industry network and drawing 26,550 visitors,“ he told a press conference.

“This time, MATEC will expand not only within MARA’s ecosystem but also across the wider automotive ecosystem, bringing significant benefits to all visitors.”

He said the second edition of MATEC underscores MARA’s commitment to supporting and strengthening Bumiputera entrepreneurs across the automotive industry value chain.

The event also opens opportunities for strategic cooperation to explore new technologies and drive sustainable industry growth.

Asyraf Wajdi said MATEC 2025 is poised to play a key role in Malaysia’s automotive industry by increasing Bumiputera participation and promoting industry growth.

It will also support sustainability initiatives and nurture talent development.

So far, more than 5,000 Bumiputera automotive entrepreneurs have been developed through training programmes, business financing facilities and strategic mentoring.

MARA has also supported the High Growth High Value sector by developing electric vehicle entrepreneurs such as GGR Motor.

GGR Motor is one of the country’s leading electric motorcycle manufacturers.

With the theme ‘Charge the Hype’, MATEC will run until November 2 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds.

The event will showcase the latest automotive technology, motoring lifestyle trends, creative modifications and Gen-Z engagement.

Organisers are targeting 50,000 visitors during the three-day exhibition.

A total of 180 booths will be set up in segments such as vehicle manufacturers, spare parts and accessories vendors, and the MARA Special Automotive Programme.

Exhibitions by strategic partners and automotive-related agencies will also be featured.

Visitors will have the chance to test drive various brands of electric cars and motorcycles.

They can also enjoy promotions and discounts from exhibitors, including price reductions on services, accessories and automotive products at the experiential wheel segment. – Bernama