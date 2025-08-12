Malaysia to launch Digital Trust Strategy and Data Commission by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is developing the Digital Trust and Data Security Strategy 2026–2030 to safeguard Malaysia’s digital transformation.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced the strategy alongside plans for an independent Data Commission.

These measures aim to enhance data protection, cyber resilience, and governance in Malaysia’s digital ecosystem.

Gobind stated the strategy will provide a roadmap for countering emerging threats and ensuring data integrity.

“The Digital Trust and Data Security Strategy will set a long-term roadmap for building resilience against emerging threats, advancing data integrity, and strengthening public confidence in Malaysia’s digital future.”

He added that the Data Commission will act as an independent oversight body for data governance and ethical AI.

The commission’s framework will align with ASEAN interoperability to support regional trust architecture.

“By taking a proactive, future-oriented approach, Malaysia is positioning itself not only to meet current challenges, but to lead in shaping regional and global standards for trustworthy AI and digital systems.”

Gobind highlighted Malaysia’s role in strengthening ASEAN’s collective frameworks through these initiatives.

Malaysia is contributing to ASEAN-wide efforts like the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics and the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy 2026–2030.

“This architecture will enable AI to operate safely across jurisdictions, ensure consistent data governance, and extend public confidence beyond national borders.”

He stressed the importance of regional collaboration to close the AI divide and foster secure innovation.

“By working collectively, ASEAN can close the AI divide, safeguard our societies, and unlock the full potential of innovation — building an AI future that is inclusive, secure, and distinctly ASEAN.” - Bernama