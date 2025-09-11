Malaysia to launch National Defence Industry Policy for self-reliance

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Defence Industry Policy will be launched shortly after receiving Cabinet approval yesterday according to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He described the policy as a strategic framework designed to strengthen the nation’s defence industry through innovation and technological advancement.

“The policy will chart the growth of the local defence industry with emphasis on increasing domestic content and achieving self-reliance in strategic defence sectors,“ he stated during the Mid-Term Review of the Defence White Paper launch.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that technological advancement has become a critical necessity rather than a foreign concept in the defence sector.

The ministry will empower the Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence to lead research and development initiatives in this sector.

A Defence Science and Technology Advisory Council will also be established to provide strategic direction for defence technology at the national level.

STRIDE will collaborate with academia and industry players to ensure the Malaysian Armed Forces receive modern and relevant technology.

The ministry plans to strengthen the Industrial Collaboration Programme focusing on autonomous systems, weapon systems, cyber-electromagnetic capabilities and aerospace systems.

Malaysia must build a resilient supply chain to reduce dependence on external sources according to the minister.

Stronger collaboration between government, universities and local companies will be central to achieving these defence industry goals. – Bernama