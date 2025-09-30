Malaysia to promote shared prosperity agenda as ASEAN chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will prioritise both geopolitical matters and the region’s shared economic advancement agenda during its ASEAN chairmanship next month.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Malaysia aims to help ASEAN emerge as a global economic power through strengthened cooperation and strategic investments.

Senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah emphasised expanding trade and accelerating regional integration as key components of this agenda.

He declared that ASEAN must speak with one voice and seize opportunities with all dialogue partners including the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Tunku Nashrul described Malaysia’s leadership as upholding universal justice principles while defending Palestine and building a prosperous region.

The MADANI Government will demonstrate Malaysia’s capability to lead with wisdom and integrity during the upcoming summit.

He affirmed Malaysia’s commitment to boldly defending the oppressed while championing people’s interests and balancing global diplomacy.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28. – Bernama