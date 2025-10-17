Malaysia to receive top global award for waste management commitment

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to receive the Zero Waste Foundation’s Special Citation Award for its commitment to circular economy principles and sustainable waste management.

This highest category award recognises the country’s dedication to promoting sustainable waste practices.

The award will be presented this week at the Global Zero Waste Forum 2025 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The forum from October 17 to 19 will gather participants from 104 countries and 118 international partner organisations.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming expressed honour in representing Malaysia on the world stage.

“As the President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme Assembly, I look forward to strengthening collaboration with zero waste experts and global partners to accelerate sustainable urban solutions,” he said.

Nga is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the forum themed ‘Zero Waste in Action: People, Places, Progress’.

He will hold bilateral meetings with Turkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum and UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Roserbach.

These meetings will focus on mainstreaming the New Urban Agenda within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change process.

Discussions will also advance global zero waste initiatives through strengthened international cooperation.

Nga will attend the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanisation and Zero Waste during the forum.

He is scheduled to deliver another keynote address at the Opening Plenary Session themed ‘Zero Waste as a Global Duty’.

The forum brings together global leaders, experts and decision-makers to discuss past, present and future zero waste strategies.

Hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation in Istanbul, the event promotes international collaboration on sustainable urban development.

The foundation operates under the patronage of Her Excellency Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye.

It works closely with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme to promote global awareness and cooperation.

Their joint efforts aim to achieve waste-free and sustainable cities worldwide through shared knowledge and best practices. – Bernama