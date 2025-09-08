Malaysia to send final UNIFIL peacekeeping team to Lebanon in 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will deploy one final peacekeeping team to Lebanon next year before concluding its two-decade participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission at the end of 2026.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the decision followed the United Nations Security Council’s approval in late August to extend UNIFIL’s mandate for a final sixteen-month period.

“This means we will send one team next year and after that Malaysia will no longer have any presence in UNIFIL in Lebanon,“ he stated during a press conference after visiting the Army Western Field Command Headquarters at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi.

The UN Security Council unanimously extended UNIFIL’s mandate on 29 August, with the mission scheduled to conclude completely on 31 December 2026.

The resolution aims to ensure an orderly and safe downsizing and withdrawal process for all United Nations forces operating within Lebanese territory.

UNIFIL has maintained its presence since 1978 to monitor ceasefire agreements along the Lebanon-Israel border while supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern regions.

Malaysia first joined the UNIFIL mission in 2006 to assist peacekeeping forces from other United Nations member states.

The Malaysian Armed Forces have consistently deployed peacekeeping contingents including medical personnel and engineers throughout this period as part of the nation’s commitment to global peacekeeping efforts.

Mohamed Khaled separately confirmed the armed forces stand ready for potential deployment to Afghanistan following the recent devastating earthquake.

He stated any deployment would depend on decisions arising from the National Disaster Management Agency meeting held today.

“We are prepared for any decision and directive involving the Malaysian Armed Forces,“ the minister affirmed.

Assistance would be tailored to situational requirements, potentially involving field hospital establishment or medical team deployment similar to previous missions in Bangladesh and Türkiye.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan around midnight on 31 August, followed by significant aftershocks.

The Ariana News portal reported on Thursday that the earthquake death toll had exceeded 2,200 people with more than 3,600 injured. – Bernama