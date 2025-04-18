KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening its presence in space technology and communication, particularly in the deployment of Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the initiative will position space-based connectivity as a key driver for the nation’s progress in digital, industrial, and economic sectors with the establishment of Altel Digital Integrated Sdn Bhd (ALTEL Digital).

Importantly, Fahmi said ALTEL Digital’s entire infrastructure, including the Ground Earth Station, Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) Centre, and Application Data Centre, will be established and operated within Malaysia to comply with national security standards.

“To safeguard our national data and uphold digital sovereignty, ALTEL Digital will fully establish and operate key infrastructure domestically.

“All user data will be processed and stored within Malaysia to ensure compliance with national security standards,” he said at the launch of ALTEL Digital here today, which was also attended by Altel Group chief executive officer (CEO) Mohamad Helmi Harith and Geespace CEO and chief scientist Tony Wang.

ALTEL Digital is a strategic joint venture between Altel Group Sdn Bhd and Zhejiang Geespace Technology Co. Ltd. (Geespace) to deliver integrated satellite and telecommunications services and provide seamless connectivity across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. It is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Beyond infrastructure, Fahmi also praised ALTEL Digital’s commitment to talent development, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence to serve as a national training hub in management, technology, engineering and operations.

He also acknowledged the initiative to introduce Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and satellite engineering modules in local higher learning institutions through collaborations with industry partners like Geespace, which helps to ensure Malaysia builds a competent and future-ready workforce.

The minister further explained that ALTEL Digital is driven by a clear and strategic mission to develop a secure, sustainable, and locally anchored satellite services ecosystem.

He said this includes nurturing homegrown expertise, positioning Malaysia not just as a consumer of advanced satellite technology, but also as a capable developer and provider of such services for the region.

Under its LEO satellite portfolio, Fahmi said ALTEL Digital will offer four core services, including satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT), high-precision positioning, satellite backhaul and satellite broadband and direct-to-cellular services.

These services, he said, are expected to significantly benefit key national sectors such as smart ports, maritime shipping, mobility, advanced manufacturing, precision agriculture, smart energy and consumer electronics.

“These initiatives are closely aligned with our national frameworks such as the National Space Policy 2030, the National 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) Policy, the JENDELA (National Digital Network Plan), and the Cyber Security Act 2024,” he added.