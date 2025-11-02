Malaysia, Turkiye strengthen bilateral cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Turkiye have reaffirmed their strong commitment to deepening bilateral ties, with a particular focus on defence, energy security, as well as science and technology.

In a joint statement today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of continued collaboration across these critical sectors to strengthen their partnership and address shared challenges.

“Both leaders have expressed their appreciation for the close collaboration on defence matters, which is underpinned by a solid legal framework and ongoing Military Dialogue Meetings.

“The establishment of a government-to-government mechanism for the procurement of defence products in June last year was recognised as a significant step in this direction,” the statement read.

It added that the collaboration is further demonstrated through various procurements, underscoring the active cooperation on defence science, technology and industry thereby creating a strategic defence ecosystem encompassing the exploration of new areas of cooperation, including the transfer of technology, joint development and manufacturing.

According to the statement, both sides also believe that this cooperation in the defence industry would not only enhance capabilities but also strengthen the shared defence ecosystem.

Both leaders further agreed to enhance cooperation in combating crimes, particularly transnational and organised crime as well as terrorism in all its forms through the exchange of information and experiences.

Energy security was also highlighted as a priority for both nations, with both leaders recognising its critical importance on the global agenda.

“They discussed opportunities for cooperation in energy transition, particularly in hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

“The two sides emphasised the potential for cooperation in the areas of hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects, and also the need for closer dialogue on the matter of critical raw minerals which is vital to realising future clean energy projects,” the statement added.

Both leaders also acknowledged the vital role of the private sector in driving energy security and transition projects, encouraging greater involvement in developing practical solutions.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) were further identified as key areas for collaboration, with a focus on semiconductors, biotechnology, renewable energy, space and other STI-related fields.

“The leaders reached an understanding that the partnership between the two countries in space science, technology and applications has ample potential.

“The Joint Malaysia-Türkiye Remote Sensing Microsatellite Development Programme is a strategically important initiative aimed at advancing the space capabilities of both countries,” the statement read.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia on Monday for a two-day official visit, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan.

