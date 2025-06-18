KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia’s diplomatic engagement with the United States must be carefully structured, guided by smart diplomacy and firmly rooted in comprehensive national interests.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this was essential given the United States’ role as a major global economic power, coupled with its evolving administrative dynamics.

He said this matter was discussed during a courtesy call by Malaysia’s newly appointed Ambassador to the United States, Tan Sri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob.

“The meeting also generally touched on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United States, particularly in areas such as investment, security, technology and strategic multidimensional cooperation that can yield mutual benefits,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also hoped that Muhammad Shahrul Ikram would be granted strength and wisdom in carrying out the important responsibility and continue to excel in representing Malaysia’s voice and interests on the international stage.

On June 3, the Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of Muhammad Shahrul Ikram, a former secretary-general of the ministry, as Malaysia’s new Ambassador to the United States.

According to the ministry, the appointment was granted the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King Of Malaysia, who presented him the instrument of appointment in a ceremony at Istana Negara on June 3.