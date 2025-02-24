PETALING JAYA: As the ASEAN Chair, Malaysia today launched the ASEAN Global Exchange for Mobility and Scholarship (GEMS) platform, a visionary initiative which will serve as a central hub for scholarship opportunities across the region.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said that this transformative initiative will empower students, by providing them with enhanced access to academic funding and mobility programmes.

“I am pleased to announce that, for 2025, we have secured 300 scholarships, amounting to approximately USD4 million. This is a significant step in expanding educational access. We invite other ASEAN universities to contribute to this noble initiative,” he said in his opening speech at the ASEAN Universities and Exhibition Forum (AEF) 2025, here.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference later, Zambry emphasised that the initiative aims to support students across ASEAN, particularly those with potential, but limited financial resources to further their studies.

“By enhancing student mobility, expanding scholarships, promoting transnational education and embracing innovation, we can position ASEAN as a global leader in higher education. To all students, academics and future leaders - you are the architects of ASEAN’s tomorrow,” he added.

At today’s event, Zambry said this forum stands as a testament to ASEAN’s collective efforts in building a stronger, more integrated educational ecosystem across the region.

“It is an opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogues, forge lasting partnerships, and pave the way for a future where education transcends borders,” he said.

AEF 2025, the first and largest university exhibition in ASEAN, showcased over 90 exhibitors, including higher learning institutions from Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.

The two-day event was organised by Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

Held under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, the forum serves as a key platform, for universities, policymakers, industry experts, and students, to address regional challenges, foster strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable development in the education sector.