Malaysia upholds free trade principles for economic growth - PM Anwar

ROME: Malaysia continues to stand firm in its support for free and open trade as a foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated.

Speaking at the Malaysia-Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable, Anwar emphasised the importance of global stability and cross-border collaboration in driving economic prosperity.

The session, co-chaired by Anwar and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, gathered over 100 companies from both nations, spanning manufacturing, services, and trade sectors.

“This meeting underscores our shared dedication to expanding trade and investment opportunities between Malaysia and Italy,“ Anwar said.

He highlighted Malaysia’s openness to foreign investment, efficient governance, and competitive economy as key factors attracting Italian businesses.

The discussion also explored potential collaborations in renewable energy, digital economy, aerospace, and high-tech industries—sectors aligned with Malaysia’s economic reform agenda.

Anwar noted that active participation from leading firms signals strong prospects for high-impact bilateral partnerships.

“These strategic sectors offer immense potential for innovation and mutual growth,“ he added.