Malaysia urged to boost healthcare, social support for ageing population

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to focus on healthcare and social support systems to ensure a healthy and dignified ageing process for its population, according to market research firm Ipsos Sdn Bhd.

A recent Ipsos survey titled Attitudes Towards Ageing 2025 revealed that Malaysians expect to live an average of 15 years in their senior years.

The study also found that Malaysians now consider old age to begin at 60, compared to 56 seven years ago.

The survey noted that Malaysia and Southeast Asia show a more positive outlook on ageing compared to developed nations, where longer lifespans do not always translate to optimism.

“This outlook among Malaysians may be influenced by cultural values that respect the elderly, as well as support from family and the community,” Ipsos stated.

Despite this positivity, Malaysia faces challenges as it is projected to become an ageing nation by 2043.

“Malaysia must prioritise investment in healthcare and social support to ensure people age healthily and meaningfully,” Ipsos emphasised.

The survey involved 23,745 adults under 75 across 32 countries, with old age perceptions varying globally.

France defines old age at 72, Thailand at 68, Great Britain at 67, Japan at 65, the Philippines at 60, and Indonesia at 59.

Ipsos Managing Director Arun Menon highlighted that Malaysia’s perception of old age has shifted by four years since 2018.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced the National Ageing Blueprint (NAB) 2025–2045 to ensure inclusive development for the elderly.

The NAB includes plans for an efficient Long-Term Care system, elderly care regulations, and social protection for caregivers. - Bernama