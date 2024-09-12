PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia calls on all concerned parties to engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to pave the way for recovery and secure long-term peace and stability in Syria.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for the Syrian people’s right to determine their future in line with their legitimate aspirations.

It added that Malaysia is closely monitoring developments in Syria and highlighted the critical need for a sustainable resolution to the situation, grounded in international law, the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

“Malaysia believes that protecting key national institutions as well as the welfare and interest of the Syrian people must be made a priority during this time of transition while sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria is fully respected,” the statement read.

Sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria collapsed on Sunday when the capital Damascus fell out of the hands of regime control.

Syria’s deposed President Bashar al-Assad, and his family fled to Moscow on Sunday where Russia offered them asylum, Anadolu Agency reported.