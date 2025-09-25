Malaysia urges social media platforms to adopt eKYC for user verification

PUTRAJAYA: All social media platform providers operating in Malaysia have received advice to implement electronic Know-Your-Customer verification using government-issued documents.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the eKYC system would ensure user identities are fully verified to reduce online fraud and prevent underage account creation.

“For now, we are encouraging it, but when the Online Safety Act comes into effect at the end of this year or early next year, it will become mandatory,” he said.

He revealed that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok currently lack a sufficiently capable eKYC system.

The minister made these remarks at the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly, which was also attended by Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and senior officials.

Fahmi emphasised the government’s firm stance on protecting Malaysians from online crimes including investment scams, gambling, and the sale of prohibited goods.

The ministry will coordinate a meeting in Singapore between Malaysian authorities and Meta and TikTok within the next two weeks.

Key discussion points will include the sale of prohibited items like drug-laced vape liquids on Meta platforms.

The implementation of eKYC verification using official government documents will also be a primary agenda item. – Bernama