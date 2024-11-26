SEOUL: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia has requested that the acquisition of South Korean-made FA-50M fighter jets, which were previously scheduled for completion in 2026, be expedited.

“We are requesting that the (process) of the acquisition that was made a few years ago (namely) 18 units of FA-50M aircraft, which should arrive (in 2026), be expedited.

“If possible, expedite it,” the Prime Minister told Malaysian journalists, when wrapping up the results of his official visit to South Korea, which included a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Prime Minister, however, did not give details on the negotiation to expedite the acquisition process.

In September, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the fighter jet manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Aerospace had reached 38 per cent of the aircraft’s construction.

The fighter jets’ acquisition is worth RM4 billion.