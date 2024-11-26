JLR Malaysia triumphs again with fifth ‘retailer of the year’ title

JAGUAR LAND ROVER MALAYSIA (JLR MALAYSIA) has once again demonstrated its dominance in the luxury automotive industry, securing the coveted Retailer of the Year (Asia Pacific) title at the Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards 2023/2024. This marks the company’s fifth overall win and an impressive fourth consecutive victory, underscoring its reputation as a leader in delivering exceptional automotive experiences.

Commitment to Excellence

The Retailer of the Year Award recognises outstanding performance across key areas, including marketing, sales, customer service, staff training, and retailer presentation. JLR Malaysia’s continued success reflects its ability to consistently exceed the highest industry standards.

Central to this success are Sime Motors’ core values of “Care for All, Act with Integrity, and Win Together”. These principles have shaped a customer-centric culture and collaborative approach, driving JLR Malaysia’s achievements year after year.

Exclusive Customer Celebration Campaign

To commemorate this milestone, JLR Malaysia has launched a special campaign for loyal customers. From October 25, 2024, to January 31, 2025, customers can win accessories and merchandise vouchers worth up to RM8,000, offering a chance to immerse themselves in the Jaguar Land Rover lifestyle.

Showroom of Distinction

The public is invited to explore JLR Malaysia’s state-of-the-art Ara Damansara showroom, the largest Jaguar Land Rover facility in Southeast Asia. This luxurious space showcases the latest lineup of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, exclusive merchandise, and bespoke services.

Looking Ahead

As JLR Malaysia continues to push boundaries, the company remains focused on exceeding customer expectations, embracing innovation, and solidifying its position as a leader in the luxury automotive sector. With unwavering standards of excellence, JLR Malaysia is set to redefine luxury motoring for years to come.

Visit JLR Malaysia’s Ara Damansara showroom today and experience the pinnacle of luxury automotive excellence.