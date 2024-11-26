Platform automatic gate systems at KL Sentral, Tun Sambanthan now operational

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has announced that the Platform Automatic Gates System (PAGS) at KL Sentral and Tun Sambanthan stations have been fully operational since Nov 15.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said that it was a significant step in enhancing passengers’ safety on platforms and reducing the risk of accidents.

“The automatic gates are also expected to provide greater comfort and confidence for all passengers, including persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“The PAGS are designed to operate in synchrony with train doors and feature three emergency exit doors as well as fixed screens at the platform ends to further bolster safety measures,” the company said in a statement today, adding that it was part of enhancements across all 11 monorail stations, including the installation of lifts, upgrading of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, and improvements to restroom facilities.

The company said that for the next phase, PAGS at four monorail stations between Maharajalela and Bukit Bintang are expected to be operational by the end of this month, with the remaining five stations slated for completion by the end of December 2024.

“During this period, passengers are advised to follow the instructions displayed at stations and to contact Station Officers or Auxiliary Police for assistance if needed.

“Rapid Rail expresses its gratitude to passengers for their cooperation and support throughout the implementation of this initiative and will continue striving to ensure that the Monorail Line provides safer, more comfortable, and reliable services for all,” it added.