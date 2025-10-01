Malaysia urges stronger AI safeguards and ASEAN cooperation against cyber threats

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has called for stronger artificial intelligence safeguards, deeper regional cooperation and greater human resilience to address escalating cyber security threats.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari stated that cyber warfare is no longer a distant possibility but a present reality reshaping how nations, industries and societies operate.

“Our response must be threefold, which is invest in technology from AI assurance to quantum-resilient encryption, strengthen regional alliances, especially through ASEAN and trusted partners, and build human resilience, ensuring that our people, soldiers and leaders remain the ultimate safeguard against digital chaos,“ he said.

Adly said Malaysia believes ASEAN can play a bridging role, linking regional priorities with global efforts and ensuring developing nations are not sidelined in shaping digital battlefield rules.

He warned that AI has become as essential as electricity or water, with any system failure, hacking or hijacking potentially crippling militaries, economies and societies.

“If AI fails, is hacked or hijacked, the effects could impact militaries, economies and societies,“ he said.

Adly cautioned against blind reliance on AI, noting hostile actors can exploit weaknesses, manipulate data and spread disinformation.

“That is why human guidance remains important. Technology must serve strategy, not dictate it. Machines may speed up decisions, but responsibility must always rest with leaders to analyse outcomes and impact on human lives, stability and sovereignty,“ he said.

The Siber Siaga 2025 forum at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre carried the theme “Battlefield Without Borders: Geopolitics, Military Strategy and Technological Supremacy.”

The event brought together regional and international experts to discuss geopolitical and technological dimensions of cyber conflict with strong focus on responsible AI use in defence and security. – Bernama