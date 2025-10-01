MOH launches P3S online system to streamline healthcare staff transfers

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health has launched the Pertukaran Suka Sama Suka online mutual posting swap system to reduce bureaucratic delays for healthcare personnel.

This new P3S system will streamline the placement process for healthcare workers across Malaysia.

The first phase begins immediately with nurses and will expand to include medical officers, medical assistants, dental officers, pharmacists, and assistant pharmacists next year.

Healthcare personnel can now submit posting swap applications online through the official portal at https://p3s.moh.gov.my.

The ministry has provided detailed eligibility criteria and application procedures in user guidelines available on the website.

Previously manual applications often faced prolonged processing times due to high request volumes.

This manual process sometimes prompted healthcare workers to use unofficial channels for transfers.

P3S now serves as the official platform for matching mutual swaps while maintaining existing approval regulations.

The system streamlines workflows and ensures a more transparent and equitable transfer process.

Transfers will become simpler, faster, and more transparent with this new digital system.

Responsibility Centre administrators need only verify applicant eligibility rather than process entire applications.

New placement letters generate automatically once the system successfully matches swap requests.

Officers involved in swaps must report to their new stations simultaneously on the official transfer date.

This implementation reflects the ministry’s commitment to improving healthcare worker welfare and wellbeing.

The system significantly reduces administrative red tape while enhancing operational efficiency.

P3S aligns with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration focusing on sustainability, wellbeing, and innovation.

This initiative particularly strengthens the national healthcare system through digital transformation. – Bernama