Malaysia urges UN sanctions on Israel and demands urgent Security Council reforms

NEW YORK: Malaysia has issued a strong appeal for the United Nations to impose sanctions on Israel during the General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan condemned Israel’s recent assault on Doha as a severe violation of sovereignty and a direct insult to international mediation efforts.

He warned that the violence initiated by Israel would continue to destabilise the entire Middle East region with global repercussions.

“The atrocities may have begun with Palestine, but they certainly will not end with Palestine,“ Mohamad stated.

He further emphasised that merely advocating for a two-state solution is no longer a sufficient response to the ongoing crisis.

The minister reiterated Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people through all available measures, including the New York Declaration.

He called for concrete action against the occupying force alongside long-term support for the development of a self-governing Palestinian state.

“The test that we now face is an existential one,“ Mohamad told the assembly.

He warned that 80 years of the UN and 77 years of ethnic cleansing in Palestine represent a critical failure that risks destroying global faith in the international order.

Mohamad also stressed the urgent necessity for comprehensive reforms within the United Nations to maintain its relevance.

He outlined three key reforms essential for the UN’s survival, starting with the need to limit or abolish the veto power in the Security Council.

“We must challenge it each and every time that it is wielded, particularly in cases of crimes against humanity,“ he declared.

The minister asserted that authority must flow back to the General Assembly to serve as the unimpeded conscience and voice of the world.

He also called for a redesign of global financing mechanisms to ensure transparency and fairness for the Global South.

Mohamad urged continued accountability for Permanent Members of the UN Security Council through the Veto Initiative under Resolution 76/272.

He insisted that repeated failures by the Security Council to fulfil the General Assembly’s will must be met with strong resistance.

“We must pursue results through Resolution 377A: Uniting for Peace,“ Mohamad said.

He concluded that the United Nations must free the Security Council from its current humiliating paralysis to remain an effective guardian of global peace.

Israel’s military campaign since October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 65,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, alongside widespread devastation and famine in Gaza. – Bernama