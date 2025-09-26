Malaysia urges UN to systematise mediation with regional groups

NEW YORK: Malaysia has emphasised the necessity for the United Nations to systematise its mediation efforts with regional organisations such as ASEAN.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan warned that over-reliance on ad hoc initiatives or mere political goodwill cannot secure sustainable peace.

He stated that the UN must strengthen its cooperation with regional organisations in mediation efforts as such collaboration is crucial for addressing ongoing conflicts.

“Groupings such as ASEAN or the African Union can greatly support the mediation process, as they can provide deep contextual insight, early warning capacities and local legitimacy,” he said.

Mohamad delivered this message at the Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation, held alongside the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He asserted that better coordination between the UN and regional bodies would lead to significantly better outcomes.

“This can be achieved by developing more structured frameworks for joint UN regional mediation deployments, and enabling resource-sharing and technical secondments,” he added.

The minister also stressed the importance of treating mediation as a core peace and security priority for all member states.

“Member states should consider multi-year, predictable funding for mediation activities, and move away from the current practice of relying on fragmented resources,” he said.

Mohamad acknowledged that the UN General Assembly’s ability to resolve conflicts has often been restrained by the abuse of veto power in the Security Council.

He noted that the rules-based international system is currently under strain from climate change, technological disruptions, and food insecurity.

“Yet, as our disadvantages evolve, so too do our advantages. The future of mediation will increasingly be shaped by the emergence of new actors, as well as the growth of novel technologies,” he said.

Mohamad reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to advancing a global culture of dialogue, prevention, and peace.

He highlighted that the meeting comes at a critical time as civilians bear the brunt of unresolved conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and Myanmar.

“In the Middle East, not only have the killings continued, but mediation itself has come under attack. Israel’s assault on Qatar is unacceptable and severely undermines all attempts at building peace in the region,” he said.

The minister concluded by urging a renewed commitment to building a system that better supports regional partnerships for the next 80 years. – Bernama