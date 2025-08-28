Malaysia uses APEC energy meeting to prepare for future challenges

BUSAN: The 15th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting has provided Malaysia with a crucial platform to prepare for upcoming energy challenges while strengthening regional partnerships.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that this gathering enables Malaysia to advance its energy transformation through closer collaboration with member economies.

He emphasised that participation from energy experts and shared reports offered comprehensive insights into current conditions across APEC nations.

“This is particularly important for Malaysia’s readiness to face all the challenges that will come.”

Fadillah confirmed that all 21 APEC economies agreed on guaranteeing electricity supply, efficiency, and affordability for users.

He highlighted that power grid stability emerged as a key discussion topic during the two-day meeting.

The discussions specifically focused on ensuring smart grid implementation and developing smarter energy systems.

“All in all, we got the consensus of all countries that we have to ensure how cooperation between countries helps in terms of transfer of technology, financing perspective and also increasing the efficiency of countries in this region through cooperation.” – Bernama