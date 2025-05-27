KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Vietnam are set to undertake a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the digital economy sector.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the proposed MoU is expected to be concluded by August.

He said the MoU would cover key areas such as digital transformation, digital innovation, research and development, emerging technologies and digital skills and literacy.

Gobind said the matter was discussed during a courtesy call from Vietnam’s Science and Technology Minister Nguyen Manh Hung here today.

“The strategic collaboration between Malaysia and Vietnam, particularly in cybersecurity and 5G adoption, presents a pivotal opportunity to strengthen our national capacities, enhance regional stability and drive economic progress,” he posted on Facebook.