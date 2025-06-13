Malaysia welcomes resounding global support for Palestine

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia welcomes the resounding support for Palestine shown by the international community at the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement Friday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said Malaysia, in line with its consistent position on the Palestinian issue, has co-sponsored and supported the June 12 resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire and access to humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was adopted after 149 UN member states voted in favour. Twelve countries including the United States and Israel voted against the resolution, while 19 countries abstained.

“The overwhelming majority reflects the growing political and moral resolve of the international community to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, Malaysia demands that Israel fully comply with its obligations under international law by implementing an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire; ending all indiscriminate attacks against civilians; and ensuring aid is distributed in a manner that is unimpeded, safe, swift, and at scale.

Malaysia remains steadfast in its solidarity with the Palestinian people and urges the international community to exert all efforts in realising an independent State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital, the statement added.

The Emergency Special Session on Israel’s illegal actions in the occupied Palestinian territory was first convened in April 1997. Thursday’s session was the 10th.