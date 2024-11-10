Malaysia will continue demanding justice for Palestine on international platforms - PM Anwar

VIENTIANE: Malaysia remains firm in its stance to continue emphasising the violence perpetrated by the Zionist regime against Palestine and also to continue demanding justice for the Palestinian people on international platforms.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that he undertook the task when meeting world leaders at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits here, to ensure that this message was conveyed clearly.

“We have to be firm in our stance, they cannot say they don’t understand or did not hear. Millions of people, young and old, in numerous cities, have spoken about the atrocity (committed by Israel against Palestine) occurring since 1947, 1948.

“We must continue to carry out this task, to voice out the aspirations of the Palestinian people’s rights fairly,” he told the Malaysian media on the last day of the summits, here today.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia also condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza which has now spread to Lebanon, which he conveyed during his meetings with all the leaders involved including United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Anwar also stressed that there should be no exceptions to any violations of international law against any country, as is currently happening with impunity.

“This includes Israel’s actions in condemning the United Nations Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), the bombings that have killed more than 200 UN staff, as well as 40,000 Gaza residents, and now (attacks) in Lebanon,” Anwar said.

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits began last Wednesday.

During the closing ceremony today, Laos as the current Chair of ASEAN symbolically handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia, marking the beginning of its term as ASEAN Chair, effective Jan 1, 2025.