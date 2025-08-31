Malaysia wins 13 gold medals at WorldSkills ASEAN 2025 in Manila

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has congratulated the Malaysian contingent for winning thirteen gold medals at the WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025 competition in the Philippines.

Ahmad Zahid described the achievement, which also included four silver medals, three bronze medals and two medallions for excellence, as a meaningful gift for the nation’s sixty-eighth National Day.

He stated that this is the most meaningful gift from TVET youths for the beloved country in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that Malaysia is producing citizens with the spirit of independence and individuals who are competent, competitive and ready to lead the future.

He expressed that these youths are the pride of the nation as the chairman of the National TVET Council.

Ahmad Zahid extended his appreciation to the coaches and institutions involved in this outstanding achievement.

He hoped that this success would inspire more young people to pursue excellence in the TVET field.

The biennial competition brings together highly skilled youths from ASEAN countries to test their expertise in various technical and vocational fields. – Bernama