Malaysia yet to receive official memo on Nick Adams as US envoy

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Cabinet has not yet received an official memorandum from Wisma Putra concerning the reported nomination of conservative commentator Nick Adams as the next US Ambassador to Malaysia, according to MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, clarified that formal procedures require the Foreign Ministry to submit a memorandum to the Cabinet regarding any new diplomatic appointments.

“As of now, the matter has not been brought to the Cabinet’s attention. It may be presented once we receive further updates, but at this point, it has yet to reach the Cabinet,” he said after appointing the Malaysian Media Council’s founding board members.

When asked if Malaysia could reject Adams’ appointment, Fahmi referred to diplomatic protocols.

“In diplomacy, there is a concept known as ‘agrément’, where the host country must first accept the nominee. The same applies in reverse - when Malaysia appoints its envoys abroad, approval from the host nation is also required.”

International reports indicate that former US President Donald Trump nominated Adams, an Australian-born conservative commentator and now a US citizen, for the ambassadorial role.

The nomination has stirred discussions, with former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin asserting Malaysia’s right to reject the appointment under Article 4 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Diplomatic norms dictate that no country can send an ambassador without the host nation’s prior approval, a fundamental principle in international relations. – Bernama