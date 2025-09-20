Malaysian Armed Forces ready to deploy personnel and assets for monsoon floods

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Armed Forces stands ready to deploy personnel and assets to flood-affected regions throughout the upcoming monsoon season.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar confirmed comprehensive preparations including monitoring flood-prone locations and conducting simulation exercises.

Local leaders and brigade commanders have assessed vulnerable areas and understand necessary implementation measures for flood response operations.

The primary mission involves assisting both the public and local authorities in managing flood crisis situations effectively.

Mohd Nizam highlighted recent MAF involvement in Sabah where nearly 600 personnel and officers assisted flood and landslide victims.

The 92nd MAF Anniversary celebration featured dynamic demonstrations showcasing asset synergy and national defence capabilities.

These demonstrations emphasised MAF’s credibility in fulfilling its core mission of safeguarding national security and sovereignty.

Mohd Nizam expressed hope that visitors would feel inspired to join the force after witnessing these capabilities.

A two-day Civil-Military Cooperation Carnival accompanied the anniversary celebrations running through tomorrow.

The MAF continues strengthening defence diplomacy with friendly nations as part of comprehensive peace and stability efforts.

Global peace contributions include United Nations peacekeeping operations and ASEAN disaster relief initiatives.

Veteran welfare remains a priority with ongoing efforts to improve living standards and address allowance claims.