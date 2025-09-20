PTPTN offers RM41.5 million loan advance to assist 27,674 students

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is offering RM41.5 million in Loan Advance Payments (WPP) to 27,674 bachelor’s degree students entering public universities and polytechnics this October.

Students can check their WPP offers via the myPTPTN application and redeem it at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB) counters nationwide starting Sept 24, it added.

“Students only need to bring along the WPP offer letter printed through the myPTPTN application and their MyKad (representatives are not allowed). The validity period for WPP is two months, from Sept 24 to Nov 23, 2025,“ it said in a statement today.

Under WPP, every eligible new student will receive RM1,500 to help with their initial preparation for entering universities and polytechnics, thus alleviating financial burdens and enhancing student welfare and since its introduction in 1999, 990,646 students have benefited, with allocations amounting to RM1.46 billion, as of Aug 31.

PTPTN added that WPP is offered to Malaysian students who agreed to receive it during their Public Higher Education Institution admission application via UPUOnline or through the UA admission portal.

In addition, the student’s parents or guardians must also be recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and meet the eligibility criteria set.

It also announced that 1,380 students in Penang were offered WPP, amounting to RM2.07 million including 88 students in Bukit Gelugor who received a RM132,000 allocation.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim said that the WPP reflects the government’s concern in helping to ease students’ financial burden at the early stages of their studies.

“May this assistance ease your journey in gaining knowledge and help produce quality graduates who can contribute to the development of the nation,“ she said.

Students can apply for PTPTN loans online through the myPTPTN application, according to the application dates set for each university and polytechnic, to ensure their loans are processed and approved accordingly.

Applicants must have a National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) account, which can also be opened via the myPTPTN application. - Bernama