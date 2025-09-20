Eight Sabah health facilities resume operations after landslides

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight of the nine health facilities affected by landslides in several districts in Sabah have resumed full operations since yesterday, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the only facility yet to reopen was the Gadong Papar Rural Clinic (KD), which was still undergoing cleaning works.

“The services of KD Gadong Papar have been temporarily relocated to Bongawan Health Clinic (KK),” he told a press conference held in conjunction with the Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera Month celebration here today.

Dzulkefly said the facilities that had resumed operations were KD Gadong (Beaufort), KD Padas Lamit (Beaufort), KD Bangkalalak (Beaufort), KD Lingkungan (Beaufort), KD Sinokom (Beaufort), KK Membakut (Membakut), KD Pantai (Sipitang) and KK Mendulong (Sipitang).

The media previously reported that several districts in Sabah, including Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Beaufort, were hit by floods and landslides, claiming 13 lives and forcing thousands of residents to be evacuated to relief centres.