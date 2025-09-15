Malaysian Armed Forces to showcase combat parade for 92nd anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces will mark its 92nd anniversary with a full-scale combat parade and elite forces demonstration at Kuantan Air Base from September 20 to 21.

Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services Major General Datuk Ts Reizal Arif Ismail confirmed the public event will feature Royal Malaysian Air Force fighter jets performing aerial displays.

Visitors will witness a thrilling parachute jump demonstration as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The Civil-Military Cooperation Carnival will showcase the latest high-tech military equipment through static displays.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “Future Force: Sovereignty Upheld, Defence Empowered”.

Reizal Arif extended an open invitation to all Malaysians to attend the event during the school holidays.

The Kuantan Air Base offers sufficient capacity to accommodate large numbers of visitors for the celebrations.

Live performances by the armed forces band and brass ensemble will highlight the musical talents of military personnel.

The event provides an opportunity for potential recruits to learn about enlistment procedures and career paths within the armed forces.

This celebration serves as a talent scouting platform to inspire the next generation of military personnel. – Bernama