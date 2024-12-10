Malaysian Army Chief inducted into USACGSC International Hall of Fame

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan made history by being inducted as the 300th member of the International Hall of Fame (IHOF) at the United States Army Command and General Staff College (USACGSC).

The induction ceremony took place yesterday at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, USA.

In a statement, the Malaysian Army (TDM) said the recognition is a huge achievement, as Muhammad Hafizuddeain becomes the third Malaysian to be inducted into the USACGSC IHOF.

“Muhammad Hafizuddeain is an alumnus of the USACGSC, having graduated in 2001. He is the third Malaysian to be honoured with IHOF membership, following General Tan Sri Datuk Md Hashim Hussein (the 18th Army Chief) and General Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Shahrom Datuk Haji Nordin (the 19th Army Chief),“ the statement said.

Also present at the ceremony was Puan Sri Hartiah Hamzah, Chairman of the Malaysian Army Family Welfare Body (BAKAT Darat).