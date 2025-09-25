Malaysian army ready for Gaza peacekeeping missions if requested

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army stands prepared to participate in any peacekeeping mission, including potential deployment to Gaza, if officially requested.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan emphasised that any involvement would require government approval alongside thorough mission effectiveness and safety evaluations.

He clarified that the assessment process would involve multiple government bodies including the Foreign Ministry and the Joint Forces Headquarters.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain highlighted Malaysia’s extensive peacekeeping experience dating back to 1960 with operations in Congo, Somalia, Bosnia and Cambodia.

He made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference, 49th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar and 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum 2025. – Bernama