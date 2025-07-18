KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Bar has congratulated Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh on his appointment as the new Chief Justice of Malaysia, expressing confidence in his leadership to uphold judicial independence and integrity.

Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab highlighted Wan Ahmad Farid’s past actions as a High Court judge in 2022, when he recused himself from a high-profile case involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Mohamad Ezri quoted Wan Ahmad Farid’s remarks: “The public perception of the independence of the judiciary should not be put in doubt. It is not a matter of trial and error ... an independent judiciary is a precious gift to any society. Once it is lost, anarchy reigns.”

The Bar president added, “These statements demonstrate a profound understanding of the judiciary’s sacred role in upholding the rule of law. We hope that under his leadership, the judiciary will continue to uphold the highest standards of independence and integrity.”

The Malaysian Bar also extended congratulations to Datuk Abu Bakar Jais, newly appointed President of the Court of Appeal, and Datuk Azizah Nawawi, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak. However, Mohamad Ezri noted that several critical judicial vacancies remain unfilled.

“The Malaysian Bar remains hopeful that these remaining vacancies will be filled promptly and transparently, reinforcing public confidence in the judiciary,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Farid, 62, succeeds Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who retired on July 2. His appointment was confirmed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama