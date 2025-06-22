Malaysian Bar renews call for refugee rights

PETALING JAYA: On this year’s World Refugee Day, the Malaysian Bar has reaffirmed its commitment to standing in solidarity with refugees in Malaysia and around the world.

Observed annually on June 20, World Refugee Day 2025 carries the theme Solidarity with Refugees, underscoring the urgent need for compassion, protection and meaningful legal reform for displaced communities.

“Globally, over 100 million people have been forcibly displaced due to war, persecution, violence and human rights violations,” said Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab.

He said Malaysia hosts a significant refugee and asylum-seeker population, many of whom live without legal recognition or access to basic rights such as education, healthcare and employment.

“Despite facing immense challenges, refugee communities in Malaysia continue to demonstrate resilience and strength.

“Many contribute to local society

through informal education programmes, community initiatives, skills development and humanitarian outreach – efforts that reflect the spirit of this year’s theme,” he said in a statement.

However, legal and systemic barriers remain.

Refugees in Malaysia are not formally recognised under domestic law, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, arbitrary arrest and detention.

In light of these challenges,

Mohamad Ezri called for urgent and meaningful reforms to uphold the rights and dignity of refugees and asylum-seekers.

“Firstly, the Malaysian Bar urges the enactment of a clear legal and policy framework that recognises the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers in accordance with international standards.

“Secondly, we call on the Malaysian government to accede to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol.”

He also stressed the importance of ensuring access to essential services, including legal protection, healthcare, education and lawful employment for all refugees and asylum-seekers.

In addition, the Malaysian Bar advocates community engagement and partnerships that support integration and uphold the dignity of displaced persons.

“As officers of the court and advocates for justice, the Malaysian Bar remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the rights of marginalised and vulnerable communities.

“True solidarity with refugees goes beyond compassion. It demands the pursuit of meaningful, rights-based solutions that ensure protection, dignity and inclusion.

“On this World Refugee Day, let us reaffirm our shared humanity and strive to build a society in which no one is left behind, regardless of their status or origin,” he said.